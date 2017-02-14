Shaw + Scott, Oracle Help Expand Digital Marketing Solutions

Shaw + Scott, a digital marketing agency specializing in strategic email, mobile, social and web solutions, announced today that it will be expanding its capabilities as part of a collaboration with Oracle Marketing Cloud.

As a Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN,) Shaw + Scott now offers new Oracle Marketing Cloud solutions, such as advanced support of Oracle Responsys and deep technical and strategic expertise on both Oracle Maxymiser and the Oracle Data Management Platform.

According to an emailed statement, these responsive solutions allow the agency more agility around planning, marketing orchestration and optimization.

“Our clients engage us to design, develop and deliver holistic and integrated digital marketing solutions. In order to do so, we must constantly take advantage of critical technological innovations, such as the Oracle Marketing Cloud,” said Jamie Frech, President of Shaw + Scott. “Through this collaboration, Shaw + Scott can be more agile in leading our clients to marketing success quickly and effectively.”

With the addition of new Oracle Marketing Cloud specializations, Shaw + Scott offers its clients a one-stop shop for digital marketing solutions, handling strategy, creative, user experience and now, the most advanced marketing technology platforms in the industry. Through the addition of these tools, Shaw + Scott can streamline the optimization of web, mobile and apps, create cross-channel and cross-device customer experiences and transform the resulting data into actionable audiences. Already, the agency has seen success driven by the use of these platforms.

“As our campaigns become increasingly personalized and granular the tools we use to create and send them become more complex. To get the most out of our Oracle investment I rely on Shaw + Scott’s deep bench to advise on everything from setting up, integrating and plain old troubleshooting. I’ve yet to bring them a problem they can’t solve,” says Jared Stivers, current client and Senior Manager of Email Marketing at ModCloth.