Sharethrough Touts New Integration With Adobe Advertising Cloud

Sharethrough, a leading native supply side platform, announced this week a new integration with Adobe Advertising Cloud, the industry’s first end-to-end platform for managing advertising across traditional TV and digital formats.

According to details shared with MMW, this new integration will allow the more than 1,000 leading global marketers that use Adobe Advertising Cloud Demand-Side Platform (DSP), to access massive audiences with in-feed native video and display placements across more than 1,200 sites and apps on the Sharethrough Exchange. This combines Adobe’s integrated cross-channel advertising expertise – with its platform already responsible for managing $3.5 billion in annualized ad spend – with Sharethrough’s network of premium publishers. The integrations will run off the IAB’s OpenRTB 2.3 spec that standardized the component parts for the real-time trading of native ads.

Adobe Advertising Cloud launched in March 2017, combining capabilities from Adobe Media Optimizer with capabilities from recently acquired TubeMogul, to simplify the delivery of video, display, search and TV advertising across multiple channels and screens.

“Sharethrough is an established leader in the native advertising space and brings a compelling offering that strengthens our cross-channel advertising platform, helping marketers combat increasing fragmentation in media viewership so they can reach their audience, wherever they are,” said Keith Eadie, vice president of revenue and partnerships for Adobe Advertising Cloud.

“Native outstream video ads are one of the most influential new touch points for brands to reach audiences and we’re seeing massive increases in demand, particularly on mobile” said Alex White, VP of Product Marketing at Sharethrough. “Adobe combines a seamless and intuitive DSP platform with industry-leading digital video expertise through its TubeMogul acquisition and will allow leading global brands to scale their digital video and display investments with new native formats across premium publishers only available through our exchange.”