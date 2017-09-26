Shareablee Expands Executive Team

Ahead of plans to launch a new advertising category, Shareablee — a leader in audience-based social media measurement — has appointed two ad industry veterans to its New York City-based executive team.

“The venture, Social Addressable Advertising, will utilize social behavioral data to develop media plans across platforms,” a media release explains.

Pat Ruta joins Shareablee as Chief Business Officer.

Ruta spent 17 years with television ad tech provider Visible World, leading it and its subsidiary, AudienceXpress, to a successful acquisition by Comcast in 2015. Ruta’s work in advertising has spanned two decades and numerous boardrooms, from agencies to brands to television networks and national broadcasters.

“Shareablee is a great company,” Ruta said. “There’s a lot of opportunity for growth here, and I think I can help expand the business in its current market, as well as develop some new revenue streams. Some $530 Billion dollars are spent globally on measured media, and almost none of it uses social behavioral data. We’re looking to change that by introducing ‘Social Addressable Ads’ across TV, Digital, and Mobile.”

Jack Flanagan comes to Shareablee as Executive Vice President of U.S. Sales.

Flanagan has over 20 years experience in growing and scaling young sales organizations, and joins the Shareablee team after successfully leading Timeline Labs to its acquisition in 2015, and social TV analytics company BlueFin Labs to its acquisition by Twitter in 2013.

“I’m excited to join the Shareablee team at this critical inflection point,” said Flanagan. “As the need for advanced social media analytics continues to grow, Shareablee is well positioned to stay at the forefront of the space with its industry leading technology. I look forward to working with Tania again to help further grow and scale the Shareablee sales organization.”