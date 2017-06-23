SessionM Says It’s ‘Capturing the Global Opportunity’ for Customer Engagement

SessionM, a customer engagement platform, announced late last week that it has experienced high demand for its solution since announcing its expansion outside of the United States just over one year ago.

“The enterprise brands we serve are global, and there’s incredible opportunity for SessionM to help them scale their customer engagement efforts around the world,” said Lars Albright, co-founder and CEO of SessionM. “At the same time, we’re learning a tremendous amount about needs in specific markets through our conversations with new prospects across Europe and beyond. Having coverage in place with qualified and experienced people helps us better serve existing clients, while building new relationships.”

According to an emailed statement to media, to head the international growth effort, SessionM has hired Julien Flandrois, who will serve as sales director of EMEA.

Most recently, Flandrois served as EMEA sales director at DoubleDutch, a leading provider of mobile engagement applications. Prior to DoubleDutch, he served as southern Europe sales director at Salesforce.

We’re told that SessionM has also hired Brett Gascoine as a sales director for the company’s U.K. operations. Brett Gascoine most recently served as the head of sales for Conversocial, a cloud solution that enables businesses to deliver customer service over social media.

