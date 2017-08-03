SessionM Enables Expansion of Omnichannel Marketing Capabilities

SessionM, a leading customer engagement platform, announced this week that it has been cited in Gartner’s July 2017 report, titled “Gear Up for the Evolving Multichannel Marketing Landscape.”

The company, a top mobile marketing platform solution, tells us that Gartner now confirms that “nearly one in two organizations actively use multichannel campaign management (MCCM).”

According to the report: “However comprehensive MCCM solutions are in terms of features and tool sets, they do not represent the only way to manage the multichannel marketing challenges marketers face. What’s more, despite ongoing iterations and upgrades to existing functionality in response to customer demand and/or broader market trends, gaps remain. This dynamic creates openings for providers that are part of the extended multichannel marketing universe.”

If you’re not familiar, SessionM’s customer engagement platform allows global brands to scale customer engagement efforts without replacing existing campaign management platforms.

“There is a clear opportunity in the market where legacy multichannel campaign management platforms cannot fulfill the dynamic and real-time actions of customers as they engage with brands,” said Lars Albright, co-founder and CEO of SessionM. “Our customer engagement platform is able to seamlessly integrate into these existing systems, without requiring marketers to rip and replace their platform, and helps strengthen customer relationships through more intuitive engagement.”