Serve and Protect: VASCO Steps Up Efforts to Protect Mobile Apps

Ahead of the weekend, MMW learned that VASCO Data Security International, Inc. is rolling out its ability to help organizations detect and mitigate mobile application overlay attacks through added functionality in the DIGIPASS for Apps Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) module.

According to the official word from the company — a global leader in digital solutions including identity, security and business productivity — overlay attacks “are increasingly being deployed to steal user login information.”

The ongoing attack on Android devices named Marcher has already targeted 117 banking applications. Overlay malware allows attackers to create screens that sit on top of legitimate Android applications and intercept information that can compromise a user’s security and privacy.

The formal announcement indicates that in order to help prevent damage during an overlay attack, organizations can use the overlay detection functionality from DIGIPASS for Apps, which offers a library of APIs that natively integrates application security, biometric authentication, risk analysis and more into mobile applications.

“Mobile malware attacks are only increasing, making it more important than ever for organizations to deploy technology that helps prevent against further damage,” said VASCO President and Chief Operating Officer, Scott Clements. “This kind of real-time, frictionless and convenient security for mobile transactions helps organizations mitigate risk and better ensure trust in the digital world.”