ScreenShop Poised to Take mCommerce By Storm

ScreenShop, touted as being the first mobile app to seamlessly convert any screenshot on your phone into a digital fashion store, just announced its worldwide launch.

Leveraging world-class technology, ScreenShop allows consumers to easily shop the looks they love on social media, online, and on the street by simply taking a screenshot on their phone.

So how does it work?

ScreenShop boasts patent-pending technology that instantly scans screenshots taken from any app or website on your phone, converting them to similar, shoppable items at a variety of price points.

“ScreenShop is our way of helping consumers actualize the fashion inspiration on their social media feeds, providing them with an easy way to immediately shop the styles they see and love,” says Molly Hurwitz, ScreenShop co-creator and co-founder. “I am all too familiar with the constant frustration of seeing styles flood my social media feed and never being able to find similar products that fit my lifestyle. ScreenShop provides the solution.”

In addition to Hurwitz, ScreenShop was co-created by Mark Fishman, Ari Bregin, Meir Hurwitz and leading Israeli technologist, Jonathan Caras.

The ScreenShop app is free to download for IOS in the App Store and to sign up for the Android beta.

