Samsung Shifts Into ‘Gear’ Before Q4 2017

Samsung Electronics America, Inc. has just introduced three new devices to its wearable portfolio, and our sister site MHW has the details.

New to the line up are:

Gear Sport, a sleek and versatile fitness-focused smartwatch that is water resistant;

Gear Fit2 Pro, an upgraded GPS fitness band with smart features; and

Gear IconX, a second generation of the company’s cord free earbuds.

We’re told that Samsung’s new Gear devices were designed to let consumers get the most out of their day, and help them live a healthier and well-balanced life.

The new Gear devices assist with a range of activities – from robust fitness tracking to nutrition and sleep monitoring, as well as motivational coaching as a lifestyle companion. By introducing new smart capabilities, easy-to-use features and by partnering with leading names in tech and fitness, Samsung is helping consumers go beyond fitness and accomplish big things.

“At Samsung, we celebrate the everyday athlete – whether you’re going for a light jog, or training for your next triathlon. We have a long history of embracing choice and innovation, and our wearables are designed to help consumers of varying fitness levels meet their goals and aspirations. We want to help remove the stigma that fit can only mean one thing and that fitness trackers are complex and for only the most intense of workouts,” said DJ Koh, President of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “Our new Samsung wearables help consumers ‘go beyond fitness’ and enjoy an active, balanced and fulfilled life in a smart and seamless way.”

