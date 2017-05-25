Samsung Releases Latest Innovation in VR Cameras

The long-awaited Samsung Gear 360 is now available for purchase in the United States.

Priced at $229, Samsung says the camera represents a “highly accessible price point for creating high quality, 360-degree photos and videos, or live broadcasting life’s moments in full 360 degrees.”

Gear 360 is available in-store and online at Best Buy and BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon and U.S. Cellular, Samsung.com, and through the ShopSamsung app.

The new Gear 360 is lightweight and compact, with a pocketable design, and for the first time will offer video recording at up to 4K resolution, as well as 15mp high resolution images.

“The new Gear 360 is breaking down barriers of time and distance by allowing users to shoot, edit, view and share 360-degree video from the palm of their hands,” said Justin Denison, senior vice president of Product Strategy and Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. “We are extending our smartphone-powered VR ecosystem, and helping users connect worldwide to create the future of storytelling with sharable, immersive experiences that transport viewers to new places.”