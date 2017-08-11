Samsung Ramps Up Channel Program with Investments In Partner Training, Demand Generation

On Friday, MMW was briefed on the news by Samsung Electronics America that the company is pushing ahead with key investments in its STEP Channel Partner Program for its Mobility, Professional Display and SSD Solutions.

The STEP program — or Samsung Team of Empowered Partners — helps partners “drive greater demand, increase sales and serve customers more effectively.”

All told, Samsung’s latest advancements for partners include an enhanced Training and Certification program, an expansion of its Marketing Concierge support, and a new channel program dedicated to accelerating mobile-first strategies.

“Our channel partners are a critical extension of Samsung’s sales force and we continually invest in their enablement to drive growth,” said Kevin Gilroy, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Samsung Electronics America. “Today’s advancements will raise our channel training, demand generation and mobility initiatives to a new level, providing partners with resources to gain deeper knowledge on Samsung solutions, and position themselves as go-to experts across vertical industries.”