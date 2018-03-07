Samsung Health Takes Aim at Diabetes Wellness Program

Samsung Electronics America, Inc. and WellDoc, a leading digital therapeutic company, announced today that Samsung Health users now have access to a new consumer version of WellDoc’s digital platform known as the Diabetes Wellness Program (DWP).

The DWP, which is integrated within the Samsung Health service, is a 12-week health and wellness program developed in collaboration with key partners, including the American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE). It is designed to help adults with type 2 diabetes achieve a healthy lifestyle and to help manage their condition.

Samsung Health is a personal health service designed to empower individuals to manage their health and fitness. It features a comprehensive platform that displays user activity trends and provides health insights, telehealth services and helpful feedback to connect users, friends and experts all while promoting healthier lifestyles.

“The integration of key, consumer-facing aspects of our proprietary BlueStar® platform within the Samsung Health service is a very exciting next step as our partnership with Samsung continues to advance,” said WellDoc President and CEO Kevin McRaith. “The Diabetes Wellness Program allows individuals in the United States with Samsung Health on the latest Samsung Galaxy mobile phone the opportunity to become educated and empowered to more effectively manage their health and wellness and experience a better quality of life. It’s an invaluable option for the mass population to help manage their health and wellness, and we look forward to making it available outside of the U.S. in the near future.”

Individuals living with type 2 diabetes must pay close attention to their care each day, taking daily medications and/or administering insulin injections, measuring blood glucose levels, and adhering to a strict diet and lifestyle plan.

“Partnering with WellDoc in developing a comprehensive diabetes health and wellness program for Samsung Health users was a natural fit, and an important milestone in our overall chronic disease management strategy,” said Nana Murugesan, Vice President & General Manager, Services & New Business at Samsung Electronics America. “With WellDoc’s unique focus on clinical outcomes and user engagement in the digital health space, the Diabetes Wellness Program will give Samsung Health users an opportunity to effectively manage their chronic condition on the comprehensive platform.”

