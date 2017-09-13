Samsung, Charter Not Phoning It In On 5G

Samsung Electronics America, Inc. and Charter Communications, Inc. are hard at work on big plans.

The companies announced this week that they are collaborating on 5G and 4G LTE wireless networks lab and field trials at various locations in the U.S.

The trials, which began this summer, will run through the end of the year, an emailed statement explains.

The 5G trial is evaluating fixed use cases using Samsung’s pre-commercial 28 GHz (mmWave) system and devices. The 4G trials are performed at 3.5 GHz (CBRS), utilizing Samsung’s combined 4G LTE small cell technology in an outdoor environment to evaluate mobile use cases.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Samsung on these trials, which provide Charter better insight into how our advanced, powered, high speed network—which currently passes 49 million homes and businesses—can be used to enable 5G services,” said Craig Cowden, Senior VP, Wireless Technology at Charter Communications. “In addition, as we move closer to the launch of a Spectrum wireless service in 2018, our work with Samsung on trials of 4G small cell technology will support our overall wireless strategy.”