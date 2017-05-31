Samsung Announces New Virtual Reality Partnerships

VRJournal is reporting that Samsung Electronics has secured a host of new partnerships with regard to virtual reality.

The consumer electronics giant announced VR Live Pass on Gear VR, a lineup of exciting global, live entertainment partnerships with the UFC, X Games and Live Nation.

We’re told that Samsung will stream select live events so fans can enjoy immersive virtual reality broadcasts of their favorite action sports and music events through the Gear VR platform.

The VR Live Pass on Gear VR events will be available through the Samsung VR app in early June, enabling Gear VR users to watch live entertainment events and performances no matter where they are. In addition, Samsung recently expanded its global presence to 45 countries, enabling more consumers around the world to enjoy the Gear VR platform.

“We are excited to offer Samsung Gear VR users the opportunity to experience their favorite live music and sporting events through our industry-leading VR ecosystem,” said Younghee Lee, CMO and Executive Vice President, Samsung Electronics. “Partnering with these companies to expand our VR services helps us to open up a new gateway of opportunities for fans and demonstrate our commitment to delivering experiences that make the seemingly impossible, possible.”