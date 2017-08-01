Samsung Alliance Partners Chart New Roadmap for Mobile-First Business Transformation

At Microsoft Inspire 2017, Samsung Electronics America, Inc. spotlighted what the Samsung crew calls “best-in-class technology partner solutions” for the purpose of demonstrating success in fostering a growing channel ecosystem focused on mobile-first strategies.

The award-winning partners spotlighted at Samsung’s booth — BlueMetal (an Insight company), Confiz, Infusion, and Teknikos — are delivering next generation mobility solutions that fully integrate Samsung’s Galaxy devices with Microsoft Azure.

“Samsung and its partners take the complexity out of digital transformation, by providing businesses with solutions that tap the full potential of mobile-first strategies,” said Kevin Gilroy, Executive Vice President & General Manager for Samsung Electronics America. “We are honored to work with partners such as BlueMetal, Confiz, Infusion, and Teknikos, which cultivate new business models that improve customer-centric strategies through mobility. Using Samsung mobility and Microsoft’s cloud platform, these partners empower clients to transform businesses across a range of industries.”

We’re told that these four Samsung Alliance partners are system integrators (SIs) and digital agencies that accelerate innovation and scalable mobility – and don’t settle for a low-risk, low-reward approach to digital transformation. Supported by Samsung and Microsoft, these partners grow customer revenue and re-invigorate businesses across healthcare, retail, food services and hospitality.

To keep tabs on Samsung and the innovation of its partners, click here.