SalesHood ‘Accelerates Knowledge Sharing’ With Automatic Speech Recognition

SalesHood, a “sales enablement platform,” has just announced the release of Automatic Speech Recognition.

The goal? To “revolutionize how companies share knowledge and enable their teams.”

From the official release:

SalesHood’s Expert System powers the entire lifecycle of sales enablement with artificial intelligence and machine learning from training and onboarding to coaching and content sharing to performance improvement. SalesHood’s Automatic Speech Recognition accelerates learning, coaching, and knowledge sharing by analyzing conversations and experiences to execute sales enablement more efficiently and effectively.

“The SalesHood Expert System automatically transcribes what people are saying in real-time, tags keywords and phrases, and prescribes user generated content. We accelerate learning and knowledge sharing by efficiently converting high volumes of video into high value data. ” says Elay Cohen, CEO, SalesHood.

