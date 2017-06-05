Salesforce Introduces New Intelligent Sales App

Salesforce — a global powerhouse in CRM — has just announced Sales Cloud Partner Relationship Management (PRM), a new sales app that will “empower companies to turbocharge channel sales.”

According to an official statement from the company emailed to MMW, with one-third of the average firm’s revenue coming from partners—and more than two-thirds of revenues for companies in high-tech, manufacturing and telecom— it is critical to arm every partner, distributor and reseller with the personalized tools and information they need to sell smarter and faster.

“Traditional partner portals tend to be pieced-together legacy systems that are generic and disconnected from CRM. This results in substandard channel performance and ultimately a poor user experience,” said Mike Micucci, GM and SVP for Salesforce Products. “Sales Cloud PRM is the solution companies have been looking for—a turnkey app that enables them to extend the world’s best CRM to their partners.”

All told, the release is garnering widespread praise.

“Empowering our AWS Partner Network (APN) partners is a top priority for us,” added Terry Wise, Vice President of Amazon Web Services, in the emailed statement. “As part of our strategic relationship with Salesforce, we count on Sales Cloud PRM to provide our APN partners with the tools and content needed to scale their business quickly on AWS.”

