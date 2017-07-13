Salesforce Goes Live on Amazon Web Services Cloud Infrastructure in Canada

MMW was notified by Salesforce this week that the global leader in CRM is now live on Amazon Web Service (AWS) Cloud infrastructure in Canada.

“Customers in Canada can access the Salesforce Intelligent Customer Success Platform, including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, App Cloud, Community Cloud, Analytics Cloud and more, on the AWS Canada (Central) Region,” a statement issued to the press reads.

Fittingly, Salesforce is already doing quite well up north. According to the same announcement, Salesforce is now the “#1 CRM software provider in Canada” (based on total software revenue for 2016) and also the fastest growing among the three largest enterprise software vendors in the region according to Gartner’s worldwide all software markets market share report.

“As the global leader in CRM, Salesforce is committed to delivering the most trusted, reliable and resilient infrastructure available to our customers,” said Parker Harris, Co-Founder and CTO of Salesforce. “Our alliance with AWS, an industry-leading global public cloud infrastructure, allows us to expand our infrastructure presence more quickly and efficiently so we can support our fast-growing customer base in Canada and around the world.”