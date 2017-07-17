S4M Steps Up Efforts to Combat Ad Fraud

zvelo, a leading provider of categorization services for web content, web traffic and web-connected devices, announced late last week that S4M — a mobile-native ad tech company providing a premium programmatic platform for advertisers and brands — has successfully deployed zvelo’s new Invalid Traffic (IVT) dataset to combat ad fraud.

According to a statement emailed to MMW, the IVT dataset — part of zvelo’s ad fraud solution — “is a continuously updated feed of IPs recognized as sources of non-human and bot traffic (NHT).”

This traffic can include the activities of data centers, web crawlers, fake crawlers, and malicious bots. Implementing the IVT dataset, programmatic platform businesses such as S4M can effectively perform pre-bid blocking of NHT-based impressions, thereby eliminating wasteful spending into suspicious and fraudulent ad traffic afflicting mobile advertising campaigns today.

Today, S4M bills itself as being the only technology accredited by the Media Rating Council (MRC) for the entire mobile user journey — and the only European company with the certification.

“The insights and capabilities yielded by zvelo’s IVT dataset have proven invaluable to S4M, both in our day-to-day efforts to identify ad fraud in our campaigns and to uphold our commitment to our clients,” said Christophe Collet, CEO of S4M. “Our technology is dedicated to staying ahead of fraud as it becomes increasingly sophisticated. This partnership with zvelo helps us to guarantee true ad engagements for our intended audiences.”