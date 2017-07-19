Rubrik Appoints Kara Wilson as New CMO

Rubrik, a Cloud Data Management company, has announced the appointment of Kara Wilson as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer.

We’re told that Wilson will oversee Rubrik’s global marketing efforts and continue to build the company’s brand as it expands its market-leading cloud data management platform in the U.S. and internationally.

The official word confirms that Wilson will report directly to Rubrik co-founder and CEO Bipul Sinha.

“Rubrik is one of the fastest growing enterprise companies ever and Kara’s 20+ years of leading world-class marketing organizations will bring tremendous value as we scale,” said Sinha. “We are thrilled to welcome Kara to the leadership team.”

Prior to joining Rubrik, Wilson was CMO at FireEye where she led the company through a record IPO in 2013. Previously, Kara was CMO at Okta where she was responsible for the company’s marketing strategy including branding, communications, partner, customer, Web and field marketing.

“As the pioneer of Cloud Data Management, Rubrik is a market leader in helping modern enterprises automate protection and orchestration of application data across data center and cloud,” said Wilson. “With a massive near-term $50 billion market opportunity and aggressive global expansion plans, Rubrik is strongly positioned for continued growth. I’m excited to join the company during this exciting time and lead their world-class marketing team.”