Rubicon Project Opens Up Its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third Party DSPs

MMW learned today that Rubicon Project, the Global Exchange for Advertising, announced it has opened up its exchange to DSPs for programmatic buying in guaranteed private marketplaces.

Google’s DoubleClick Bid Manager is the first DSP to integrate with Rubicon Project’s exchange for programmatic guaranteed buying. Rubicon Project is the only third-party exchange to currently offer programmatic guaranteed buying for all deal types within the DoubleClick Bid Manager Marketplace Interface.

Rubicon Project’s exchange offers a forum for high-quality buyers around the world to transact in private marketplaces with guaranteed inventory and committed volumes. Rubicon Project is providing integrated partners with detailed signals in the bid stream for guaranteed buying in private marketplaces, ensuring that the hundreds of thousands of buyers utilizing DSPs, like DoubleClick Bid Manager, are provided a highly predictable and repeatable process to be best positioned to win the auction.

Paul Cocks, EMEA Head of Product for Inventory & Programmatic Direct at Google commented, “We are constantly looking to identify the most efficient and effective ways to use the power of real-time and data-driven decisions and we are excited to now combine this with access to reserved publisher inventory with Programmatic Guaranteed. As we bring Programmatic Guaranteed to market we look forward to working with many partners who play an important role in facilitating and expanding opportunities for advertisers and publishers to connect and transact in one simple platform.”

Rubicon Project is currently in the process of signing up other major DSPs for guaranteed private marketplace integrations in the near future.