RiskIQ’s Digital Threat Management Platform Scores Top Recognition

RiskIQ, a prominent leader in digital threat management, announced Wednesday that it has been named Grand Prize Winner in the Security Product category of Interop’s Best of Show awards.

The Best of Show awards, judged at this year’s Interop Tokyo, recognize exhibitors who “demonstrate significant innovation and technological advancements in their respective categories.”

According to a company briefing provided to MMW, business reliance on digital channels to engage with users presents a broad attack surface to obtain sensitive information, gain access credentials, and propagate malware.

“Through its regional distribution partner Macnica Networks, RiskIQ is rapidly expanding its customer base in Japan and Asia-Pacific, helping organizations protect their digital presence from exploits that originate from outside the firewall,” the RiskIQ crew tells us.

In short, the Digital Threat Management Platform and application suite provide unified visibility and control for enterprises, ensuring that their public-facing web, social, and mobile digital assets are continuously monitored and kept safe from unsanctioned use, impersonation, and abuse by malicious threat actors.

“Enterprises are looking to solution vendors such as RiskIQ to help them account for and protect their digital assets, many of which sit outside the corporate network and beyond the protection offered by traditional security solutions,” said Jenna Raby, vice president of APAC at RiskIQ. “We are very honored to receive this award and would like to recognize the dedication and technical excellence of our Japanese distributor, Macnica Networks, in helping us grow within the region and support our mutual customers.”