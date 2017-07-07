RiskIQ Ramps Up Digital Threat Management Business

MMW learned Thursday that RiskIQ — a prominent leader in digital threat management — is expanding its management team with three new executive appointments.

The appointments, we’re told, are designed to fortify growth and customer service for the company’s Digital Threat Management Platform.

For starters, Nick Puetz will join RiskIQ as vice president of Customer Success, building out RiskIQ’s efforts in creating, operationalizing, and fine-tuning digital defense programs for customers.

The company has also appointed Jenna Raby as vice president of Asia Pacific and Canada. Raby, who has been with RiskIQ for seven years, helping build the company in strategic enterprise accounts in the U.S. and Europe, will be responsible for all aspects of RiskIQ new market development in these regions; including sales, channel, and marketing development.

Lastly, Clarence Cheuk will step into RiskIQ’s management team as vice president, General Counsel. Cheuk has led RiskIQ’s legal department for nearly three years, providing support to the board of directors, to the executive team, and across all departments. Cheuk will also now expand his role to co-head of RiskIQ’s People & Culture department, which is comprised of the recruiting and human resources teams.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Nick, Jenna, and Clarence as key members contributing to the RiskIQ family and our success,” said RiskIQ CEO Lou Manousos. “We call upon their passion and experience to help us lead our teams toward achieving goals and best serving our customers.”