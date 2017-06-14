Rice Electronics, Intel IoT Technology Launches ‘Connected Worker Solution’

Rice Electronics has announced the launch of a Connected Worker Solution with Intel IoT technology.

“Designed to improve the safety and productivity of field workers in industrial environments, the end-to-end IoT solution using Rice Electronics smart devices along with Intel-based IoT gateways provides robust communication, near-real-time insight based on holistic analytics, and ease of use to support, protect, and optimize industrial workloads,” reads a statement provided to MMW.

Data is aggregated from various Rice Electronics’ smart devices across an entire work site and forwarded to the cloud via an Intel Atom processor-based gateway. The gateway also filters data based on defined rules and conducts local edge analytics and visualization using Intel software. The solution also supports multiple connectivity protocols, including Wi-Fi and 3G.

Jason Celaya, vice president of IoT for Rice Electronics, says that the Connected Worker Solution was initially developed for clients that wanted to monitor the safety of their teams working in hazardous environments.

“Collaborating with Intel and integrating their IoT technology has allowed us to enhance the Connected Worker Solution to interact and collect sensory data at the edge while improving safety in the workplace, in a simple and easy to use kit,” Celaya says.

