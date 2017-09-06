RhythmOne, YuMe Creating One of the Largest Independent Digital Video Advertising Marketplaces

RhythmOne today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire YuMe.

According to a statement emailed to MMW, the combination of YuMe and RhythmOne will bring together demand-side and supply-side strengths in the fast growing segments of mobile, video, connected TV (“CTV”) and programmatic trading.

The combined marketplace is anticipated to be a top five comScore ranked marketplace that will facilitate seamless, transparent connections between thousands of advertisers and a massive supply of brand-safe inventory.

Additionally, we’re told that the RhythmOne platform is purpose-built to meet a broad range of campaign objectives, providing turnkey solutions for both brand and performance campaigns. Furthermore, the platform will provide advertisers with a credible, scaled and independent alternative to entrenched players.

“Acquiring YuMe accelerates RhythmOne’s strategy to build a unified programmatic platform with unique audiences of differentiated quality at scale,” said Ted Hastings, CEO of RhythmOne. “Through YuMe, RhythmOne gains access to premium video supply including emerging, high-value connected TV inventory, unique customer insights, cross-screen targeting technology and established demand relationships. We believe this combination will give RhythmOne the resources, relationships and talent to drive value for its shareholders, and true a return on investment.”