Revel Systems, LoyaltyPlant to Deliver a ‘Feature-Rich’ Mobile Loyalty Program

MMW learned ahead of the weekend that Revel Systems — a feature-rich Point of Sale and business platform — has just announced a partnership with LoyaltyPlant, a leading mobile customer loyalty platform, to offer a fully integrated mobile ordering and loyalty program.

“This partnership further builds out Revel’s suite of integrated tools that profitably expand and enrich the customer experience,” an emailed statement reads.

Revel says it continues to enhance its mobile offerings, demonstrating its commitment to stay ahead of the ever-increasing demand for mobility.

By partnering with LoyaltyPlant, Revel’s platform offers a complete solution to digital ordering and customer loyalty. The feature-rich, seamless integration includes a built-in mobile bonus loyalty program, targeted marketing campaigns and ROI projections, referral programs and social media integration, proximity marketing, and menu items, among many other features. Revel businesses can create a whole new revenue stream while easily increasing retention and loyalty of existing customers.

”We’re committed to being the platform that enables our customers to be where their customers are,” said Revel COO Bobby Marhamat. “By expanding our suite of loyalty program integrations, our customers can now offer mobile ordering with a robust mobile loyalty program that integrates with a Revel POS. This makes for easier and more intuitive management for business owners and operators, and allows for them to build deeper relationships with their customers, all while increasing sales.”