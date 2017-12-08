Reveal Mobile Joins the Network Advertising Initiative

Reveal Mobile, a leading innovator in location intelligence, has just announced that it has joined the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI), the leading self-regulatory association dedicated to responsible data collection and its use in digital advertising.

To become an NAI member, Reveal Mobile submitted to a rigorous privacy and security review. This six-week process included a multi-disciplinary and cross-organizational review of the company’s privacy and data handling practices. After in-depth questionnaires, phone interviews, and reviews of external disclosures, Reveal Mobile made additional enhancements to their policies to stay in line with industry best practices for privacy and security across their contracts, technology, infrastructure, and marketing collateral. To retain membership, Reveal Mobile will undergo an annual NAI compliance review and continue adhering to the NAI’s Code of Conduct.

“As a leading company in the mobile location advertising and analytics industry, we feel a responsibility to maintain the highest privacy and security standards for our business customers and consumers,” said Brian Handly, CEO of Reveal Mobile. “As a member of NAI, we will work to further educate the market on responsible data management standards and how to effectively apply them. We believe that full transparency in protecting consumer privacy is in the best interests of the entire mobile advertising ecosystem.”

NAI’s member roster is composed of more than 100 advertising technology leaders who are committed to enforcing high standards for data collection and use for advertising online and on mobile devices. Membership in the NAI gets Reveal Mobile access to crucial industry advice and insight related to privacy and data handling, making the company better positioned to adopt new policies and adapt to the quickly changing environment.

“We are happy to welcome Reveal Mobile as a new member,” said NAI President and CEO Leigh Freund. “We’re looking forward to working with Reveal Mobile while we continue to shape the future of internet-based and mobile app advertising best practices and innovation.”