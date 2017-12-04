Reveal Mobile Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer

Ahead of the weekend, MMW learned that Reveal Mobile — a leading innovator in location intelligence — announced the appointment of seasoned business executive Michael Benedict to its management team as Chief Revenue Officer.

The company also announced the promotion of former Vice President of Marketing Matthew Davis to Chief Marketing Officer.

Benedict brings a broad range of relevant business experience to the company, including managing business operations, leading sales teams and overseeing product development for enterprises. He has also been instrumental in launching multiple enterprise-funded new ventures, especially those in the data industry.

The Raleigh, N.C. executive spent the past 16 years at Progress Software, a $500-million global software company, eventually serving as president, data connectivity and integration and then completing his tenure as Chief Product Officer.

Previously, Benedict served as director, product management and product marketing for Engage Technologies, an online retail solutions provider, and as product manager for DataDirect Technologies, later acquired by Progress Software.

“I’m a data geek at heart and see tremendous growth opportunities for Reveal Mobile in the mobile location data space,” Benedict said. “I’m looking forward to working with the management team to help ensure the company is prepared to scale quickly and build upon its remarkable initial success.”