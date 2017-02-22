Retale Taps Alex Trottier As New Chief Product Officer

MMW learned Tuesday that Retale, a technology company that develops mobile-first shopping experiences, has just hired Alex Trottier as its Chief Product Officer.

Trottier, who previously worked for gaming giant Electronic Arts, will lead the strategic product vision for the company, which serves more than 25 million active users worldwide and 5,200 of the world’s top retailers and brands.

“We continue to invest strongly in the development of our platform and product ecosystem and are thrilled to have Alex onboard,” said Christian Gaiser, the CEO of Retale. “He will strengthen our capability to broaden our offering for retailers and brands, further establishing us as the mobile leader in location-based shopping. I can’t wait to see what Alex will accomplish.”

In his new role, Trottier will lead the product vision from a global perspective, with the U.S. as the leading priority. This will expand Retale’s portfolio to meet the needs of shoppers at every point in the shopping journey. In addition, Trottier will put further focus on the needs of Retale’s partners by offering additional creative solutions and by providing more robust data metrics tied to store activity for attribution.

“Retale is building a comprehensive mobile platform – with multiple solutions – that can delight and engage shoppers on behalf of our retail and brand partners,” said Trottier. “I’m excited to lead the charge and enable the direction and execution of these services.”