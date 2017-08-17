RetailMeNot Reveals Retailers’ Hits and Misses in Mobile Marketing

On Wednesday, RetailMeNot, Inc., a leading digital savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store, shared with MMW the findings of a new study titled “How Retailers Are Adapting to New and Evolving Mobile Marketing.”

Two hundred marketing decision-makers in retail organizations participated in the study, showcasing what the company calls a continued increased investment in mobile marketing and, often, the challenge to quickly adapt to changing consumer demand.

And what did we learn?

The vast majority of retailers surveyed said they are increasing their investments in mobile (92 percent) or social media (89 percent) advertising this year, while simultaneously indicating they experience challenges in executing or successfully tracking ROI on these efforts. As consumers continue their adaption of mobile into every facet of the shopping journey, marketers are challenged to adapt strategies to better fit the mobile-minded consumer.

“Marketers should not underestimate the influence mobile marketing has on purchases made in all channels—in-store, online and on mobile devices,” said Marissa Tarleton, chief marketing officer for RetailMeNot, Inc. “Equally as important is the ability to attribute sales back to mobile marketing efforts. Because 90 percent of retail sales still occur in-store, mobile is the key to understanding digital attribution from online to offline.”

To review the study and its findings in full, click here.