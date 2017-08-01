Most Retailers to Ramp Up Use of AI in Customer Engagement

Linc, a customer care automation platform, has just released its new research study, How AI Technology Will Transform Customer Engagement.

In partnership with BrandGarage, this study highlights the “overwhelming emphasis retail executives are placing on automated platforms” to improve customer communication.

All told, 87% of the 100 retailers surveyed planning an increase in the use of AI to service their customers moving forward.

In 2016, 82% of customers stopped doing business with a company after a bad experience, according to the Internet Trends 2017 Report by Mary Meeker of Kleiner Perkins. At the same time, customer service costs are rising dramatically. As a result, retailers are increasingly turning to customer service and engagement automation technologies that leverage AI, including chat on Facebook Messenger and voice through voice assistants such as Google Home and Amazon Alexa, to unlock new revenue, reduce costs and boost customer loyalty, satisfaction and lifetime value.

This study explores the increased value retailers are placing on AI to alleviate points of friction and improve margins and revenue through their customer service and engagement.

To learn more, check out the report online here.