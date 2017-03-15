Retail TouchPoints Taps Tim Parry for Managing Editor

MMW learned Tuesday that Retail TouchPoints has announced the appointment of Tim Parry to Managing Editor.

Parry, pictured above, comes with a “wealth of experience” within the retail industry.

According to an emailed statement, Parry has spent the last 4 years as managing editor of Multichannel Merchant where he was in charge of providing and sourcing editorial content.

Parry also headed up programming for Multichannel Merchant’s annual Growing Global conference for cross-border retailers, provided programming for its annual Operations Summit conference, and became a semi-regular speaker on the trade show circuit, the company tells MMW in a written statement.

“Tim’s background is a perfect fit for Retail TouchPoints,” said Debbie Hauss, Editor-in-Chief of Retail TouchPoints. “His extensive knowledge of the retail industry and background as a cutting-edge business editor will support our readers seeking our expertise across a variety of digital mediums.”

To learn more, check out Retail Touchpoints here.