Retail Industry Thought Leaders Gather Today at RetailNext Executive Forum

This week, RetailNext Inc. — a leader in retail IoT and smart store analytics for optimizing shopper experience — announced its seventh annual RetailNext Executive Forum, Insight : Ignite.

The conference runs May 31 through June 2 at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California.

The annual conference features content and programming facilitated by RetailNext clients, acclaimed retail industry experts and a full roster of strategic partners representing a 360-degree view of today’s complex omnichannel retail enterprises.

“RetailNext is excited and proud to again host retail thought leaders across a variety of disciplines at its annual Executive Forum,” said Bridget Johns, head of marketing and customer experience at RetailNext. “Shoppers continue to dictate change to the retail industry, and the Executive Forum allows a dynamic, multi-directional exchange of ideas between RetailNext’s customers, partners and its employees to inspire and empower retailers to deliver the shopping experiences necessary to meet the values and the ever-rising needs of their customers.”

The event will unite some 200 retail professionals from the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Japan, China, Taiwan, Indonesia, Singapore and Australia.

