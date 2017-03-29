Reputation Institute Announces 2017 US RepTrak 100

Reputation Institute (RI), a leading provider of stakeholder measurement, membership and management services, just announced the company’s annual US RepTrak 100 rankings.

Based on more than 42,000 respondents who completed the survey in the first quarter of 2017, the survey quantifies the emotional bond stakeholders have with 800 leading companies, and how these connections drive supportive behavior like the willingness to purchase a company’s products, recommend the brand, invest or even work for the company.

The top 10 companies in RI’s 2017 US RepTrak 100 are:

Rolex

Amazon.com

Sony

LEGO Group

Hallmark

Netflix

Kimberly-Clark

Hershey

Fruit of the Loom

Barnes & Noble

“The bar for reputation is getting higher than ever before. The key to earning an excellent reputation for any company requires a strong focus on delivering high quality products and services, and assurances of good governance coupled with a commitment to good corporate citizenship,” said Stephen Hahn-Griffiths, RI vice president and managing director for the US and Canada.

For more insight into the list and its honorees, click here.