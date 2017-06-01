Repsly Rolls Out Free Certification and Training Program

Repsly, a field team management software company, announced plans this week to offer free online courses for employees of field-based organizations serving field sales, marketing, and merchandising functions in retail.

The program, we’re told, aims to educate field employees on the fundamentals of retail execution through courses in building retailer relationships, running in-store demos, managing remote teams, and more.

Repsly’s Field Team Academy offers three educational tracks: field marketing, field sales, and field merchandising. Each track comprises nine video lectures, nine quizzes, a study guide, and a comprehensive exam. Upon receiving a satisfactory grade on the exam, professionals receive a Field Team Academy certification.

“All of our lectures have been carefully crafted and reviewed to provide the most valuable advice that professionals can implement in the field today,” says Cameron Garrant, creator of Field Team Academy and Marketing Manager at Repsly. “The techniques and tools we share in the Academy are practical and up to date, and provided by experts who have found considerable success in retail.”

The program headlines a number of prominent industry experts in retail including Tom First, co-founder of Nantucket Nectars and emerging beverage investor; Bob Phibbs, CEO of The Retail Doctor, a retail consultancy based in New York; and Mike Volpe, management expert and CMO at Cybereason.

Interested professionals may now begin the self-paced Field Marketing course and pre-register for the Field Sales and Field Merchandising courses, which are scheduled to launch by fall of this year.

“A certification from the Field Team Academy is a fantastic investment for a professional looking to pursue and strengthen his or her career in retail sales and marketing,” added Matthew Brogie, COO of Repsly, “Best of all, the entire series is free of charge and completely self-paced, making it perfect for busy professionals.”

To learn more, click here.