Report: Shift to Multi-Cloud Architectures Requires New Data Management Approaches

Leading enterprises are increasingly turning to the Cloud as the go-to platform for managing explosive data growth.

Companies are shifting to hybrid and multi-Cloud architectures to improve IT efficiencies, access state-of-the-art applications and technology, and increase flexibility to meet changing business and user demands.

A new report from the Business Performance Innovation (BPI) Network underscores that despite significant progress, companies are early in this transition to the Cloud and face major challenges, including the need for new Cloud skills, concerns about data geo-sovereignty and corporate policy compliance, security and the challenges of implementing a flexible multi-Cloud strategy where data can be moved freely to the Cloud of choice.

The report, entitled “Gain the Ability for Cloud Agility: Assessing Enterprise Capacity to Embrace a Multi-Cloud Strategy,” incorporates in-depth interviews with top IT executives from corporations like Viacom, The Coca Cola Company, DHL, Embraer and others. DBM Cloud Systems, a rapidly emerging leader in intelligent management of Cloud data, sponsored the study.

“Most companies are moving to multi-Cloud and hybrid-Cloud environments that mix and match private and public Clouds with on-premise systems depending on specific needs,” said Dave Murray, head of thought leadership for the BPI Network. “But these mixed models come with challenges. Our study underscores the need for enterprises to improve their agility to move data across Clouds to increase cost-efficiencies, drive better data analytics and performance, and ensure compliance.”

