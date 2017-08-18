Report: Half of Americans Delete Apps Without Good Customer Support

It’s the effective kiss of death for mobile apps — poor customer service.

Helpshift, a company focused on the customer support industry through enterprise-level, in-app customer experiences, today announced the results of a survey conducted by Radius Global Market Research June 12-13, 2017, among adults ages 18+, that explored Americans’ feelings about email, messaging and proactive customer support.

The big takeaway? Customer support is critical for app success.

More than three-quarters of Americans (81 percent) use mobile apps—to check social media (66 percent), read the news (44 percent), play games (44 percent), order food (35 percent) and handle work-related tasks (22 percent).

However, the vast majority of mobile app users (69 percent) report having problems with apps—27 percent on a daily or weekly basis.

Apps that don’t provide good customer support are more at risk of being deleted or ignored: nearly half (47 percent) of app users say they just delete apps that are frustrating and don’t provide any customer support. Others will:

● Give the app a bad review – 24 percent

● Trash the app to friends – 19 percent

● Complain about the app on social media – 18 percent

“Mobile apps that provide more sophisticated in-app support are more likely to enjoy stronger customer engagement and loyalty,” said Abinash Tripathy, Founder and CEO of Helpshift. “These survey results underscore the point that people want to communicate with customer service agents the way they communicate with everyone else—through messaging and apps. That’s why in-app messaging is the superior form of customer support.”