Registration Now Open for June 14 Google Partners Connect

Websites Depot, a leading Los Angeles Web Agency, and Google Partner, will be hosting the next Google Partners Connect live stream event inside of their Silver Lake offices on Wednesday, June 14, at 9 a.m.

According to the details provided to MMW today, registration is now open — and free.

Online RSVP is required online before the event, we’re told.

The next live stream is the latest a series of interactive and educational talks on how to engage with and convert new customers through online tools that are readily available to the business community. Google Partners Connect streams in past months have focused on specific industries like Real Estate, Automotive and Home Services. The June 14 event will have a more broad focus on classifieds and local search optimization, with Google My Business Expert Stasia Kudrez as the primary speaker.

The event is open to all members of the public and is especially beneficial for entrepreneurs and business owners who will learn refined techniques for creating their online business listings and generating web traffic toward them.

Additionally, we’re told that in the coming months, Websites Depot will be holding further Google Partners Connect events that will focus on mobile marketing, video marketing, business-to-business strategies, and healthcare, among other topics.

For any questions about the event, or to make a press inquiry, please contact (323) 912-1105 or write to Ezekiel@WebsitesDepot.com.