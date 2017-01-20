Reflexis, Pricer Combine Tech to Benefit Retail Store Operations

MMW learned today that Reflexis and Pricer have partnered to integrate the Pricer electronic shelf label system (ESL) and its award winning automatic product positioning solution with the Reflexis StorePulse real-time store operations platform.

The integrated solution, which will be demonstrated at NRF 2017, enables Retailers to increase efficiency in a variety of in-store processes that directly impact the customer experience, a provided media statement explains.

With one solution, store associates can receive auto-generated and prioritized tasks (based on real-time notifications from any system), and locate products immediately on the shelves to perform inventory control, omni-channel fulfillment, recalls, and other processes.

We’re told that associates can also update back-office applications in real time using mobile devices. All in just a few clicks.

“For Retailers, our partnership has resulted in new and ground breaking ways to optimize shop floor operations,” says Brett Walker, Vice President of Global Alliances and Solution Consulting for Reflexis. “Reflexis and Pricer enable retailers to significantly shorten product handling times in a variety of processes ranging from traditional activities such as re-stocking shelves to newer ones such as e-commerce fulfilment.”