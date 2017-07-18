Red Bull Announces Final Participants for U.S. Social Entrepreneur Program

Turns out Red Bull likes to give social entrepreneurs wings, too.

According to a statement emailed to MMW this week, hundreds of people from across the country applied and only a few were hand selected to be a part of the first-ever U.S. Red Bull Amaphiko Academy, a social entrepreneurship program “that aims to bring together and uplift individuals who are using their talent and energy to tackle social issues in their community.”

On Monday, the select group of individuals was announced and on August 10 they will make their way to Baltimore, MD for a 10-day immersion of lectures, storytelling workshops, collaboration sessions, coaching clinics, and business simulations all hosted by some of the country’s leading change makers.

Along with the 10-day residency, Red Bull Amaphiko Academy will host a slate of free public events for the larger Baltimore community.

The current line-up of free public events can be found here.