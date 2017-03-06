Ready4 Partners with MIT, Harvard and More Than 30 Other Universities to Engage and Recruit Prospective Students Worldwide

Press Release: –Ready4, the company revolutionizing mobile learning through personal and effective solutions, today announced significant growth in its partnership business. The company has signed more than 30 university partners worldwide in the second half of 2016 and into early 2017, including top-ranked private institutions, several schools in state university systems and myriad top liberal arts universities and colleges. New university partners include Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Georgetown University, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Boston College domestically and Monash University internationally.

Most recently, Ready4 launched a pilot program with Harvard University’s HBX Credential of Readiness (CORe) program, a joint offering between HBX, Harvard Business School’s online digital education initiative, and Harvard Extension School that provides students with a primer on the fundamentals of business thinking. To drive overall awareness for the global program and increase cohort enrollment for programs running April through June, HBX CORe will tap a number of Ready4’s lead generation and marketing programs, including in-app notifications, email promotion and newsletter inclusion. Harvard also benefits from early access to and engagement with potential students who may go on from HBX CORe to their more traditional offerings, with the majority of Ready4’s user base engaging with its apps up to 12 months prior to applying to a program.

Ready4 enables lifelong learning for every student through a suite of seven FREE apps that prepare students not only for entrance exams like the ACT, SAT, GRE and GMAT, but also for their entire educational journey—including finding their best school match, determining financial aid options and a number of other student needs. Ready4 has over 1.56 million mobile users—more than Kaplan and Princeton Review combined—that span more than 195 countries, with approximately 125,000 new users being added per month.

To date, Ready4 has worked with more than 500 universities directly and through valued student services partners to help admissions, recruiting and marketing teams reach targeted segments of prospective students at the right time through its cutting-edge, adaptive mobile learning platform. Armed with more than 25 specific data points about students, including information such as age, location, gender, GPA and top-picked schools, university partners are able to enhance enrollment and maximize recruitment budgets by optimizing targeting efforts. Ready4 offers partners a number of ways to reach the right students for their programs, including school profile pages that can be promoted via geo-targeted push notifications and in-app messaging, Question of the Day sponsorships and several email campaign options.

“We are excited to collaborate with MIT Sloan alumnus and co-founder of Ready4, Elad Shoushan, because we know he values innovation and is a leader making an impact in the higher education space,” said Shauna LaFauci Barry, assistant director of admissions at MIT Sloan. “Throughout our recruiting season, we leveraged email campaigns and event promotion with Ready4 and were pleased with the metrics. The Ready4 team understands how to meet the needs of the prospective student who is preparing for the GMAT and GRE exams and researching the best MBA or Masters opportunities. We look forward to continuing to partner with Ready4.”

“An important part of enabling lifelong learning is helping match students with the best schools for their needs, which is increasingly difficult for students that are faced with a barrage of marketing materials,” said Elad Shoushan, CEO, Ready4. “Modern mobile technology cuts through this clutter and makes the process easier than ever. Guided by the journey outlined in our top-rated apps, Ready4 has dramatically simplified the search process for students and the recruiting process for schools by aligning the qualities that matter most to both, even before a single entrance exam is taken.”

In addition to partnering with educational institutions, Ready4 also offers a number of partnership opportunities for those offering other student-oriented services, including admissions counseling, private tutoring, lending and financial aid and others. Learn more at https://ready4.com/partners/.

About Ready4

Ready4 is revolutionizing mobile learning by replacing heavy books with mobile phones. The company currently offers mobile learning apps to get students prepared, poised and positioned for standardized tests – starting with the PSATs, SATs, ACTs, and going on to post-grad exams – the GMAT, MCAT, GRE – as well as other readiness solutions that extend into personal finance, resume building, job prep and beyond. Our data scientists, content experts and mobile engineers are committed to creating the world’s most advanced learning platform and connecting students to opportunity, readying students with the skills and confidence needed to succeed. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.