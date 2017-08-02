Rain Day for The Casino Marketing and Technology Show

The decade-long tenure of the Casino Marketing and Technology Conference is a testament to its focus on technology and marketing for the casino industry.

Late last month, the venerable conference rolled into Bally’s Las Vegas, and vendors and attendees from all over the country once again converged in the scorching desert to see the latest and greatest that companies have to offer.

This year, BNP Media Gaming Group — the producers of the show — developed a mobile app in partnership with JOINGO®, the leading provider of mobile engagement solutions for the casino gaming industry.

The show took place during one of the craziest rainstorms of the year, grounding planes with lightning striking the tarmac at McCarran International Airport. I made it within feet of my gate at the airport when lightning struck and was forced to stay on the plane until it was safe to leave.

Twenty minutes on the tarmac after a 40-minute flight delay later, I finally made it to the show.

Prior to the conference, I was fortunate to have collaborated on the project with BNP Media to develop the first Casino Marketing & Technology Conference Mobile App. The Casino Marketing & Technology Conference mobile application has several unique features, including My Network, which allows the conference attendee to log into the app and view their registration information, and scan others’ conference badges into their mobile contact list using the app’s built-in scanner. The app also has an interactive, real-time floor plan of the show floor and the ability for attendees to view, search for, and add conference events to their list of favorites.

“Mobile apps are catching on in a big way at trade events, so we were thrilled when JOINGO® offered to build one for Casino Marketing & Technology Conference. Within one day, about 3/4 of our attendees had downloaded the app as well as all of our exhibitors, who rightly saw it as an excellent tool for lead generation,” Said Charles Anderer, Executive Editor of BNP Media Gaming Group. “For attendees, the app served as an important networking tool and greatly increased their level of live engagement throughout the event. As an event organizer, we were happy to add value for both of these constituencies and are already looking forward to working with JOINGO® on next year’s version.”

The expo floor was intimate but very high-quality compared to larger events like the Global Gaming Expo. There was an ebb and flow as the speaker sessions, keynotes and lunches convened and recessed. In-between sessions it was all about the networking. As a speaker and exhibitor near the front entrance, I had a first-person point-of-view on how the conference flowed. I spotted many decision-makers and large groups. The speaker list was quite impressive, including:

Shawn Rorick – Vice President of Digital Marketing & Ecommerce for Eldorado Resorts

Seth Schorr, CEO of Fifth Street Gaming / Chairman of Downtown Grand Las Vegas

Jim Barbee – Chief of the Technology Division of the Nevada Gaming Control Board

Deana Scott – CEO of Raving Consulting Company

Dr. Ralph Thomas – Chief Data Scientist and General Manager of Gaming Strategy for VizExplorer.

These outstanding speakers represented just a small slice of the speakers creating hyper relevant programming.

Keep coming back to Mobile Marketing Watch in August to read interviews with some of the attendees, speakers and exhibitors from the 2017 Casino Marketing & Technology Conference, including:

Blaine Graboyes – CEO of GameCo

Alisa Mirabal – Director of Marketing at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe

Solange Jacobs Randolph – Senior Director of Marketing & Comunicatiosn for VizExplorer

Ryan Hasenauer – Director of Marketing for Batavia Downs

Tino Magnata – Founder of GT Advertising

Michael Bonakdar – General Manager of North Star Mohican Casino Resort

Angel Suarez – Executive Vice President of Red Circle Agency

The 2017 show also honored “rainmakers” like Janie Dillard, Executive Officer of Operations for Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, who was celebrated at the Casino Marketing Lifetime Achievement Award Luncheon. The Romero Award Winners for Electronic Marketing (Email and Mobile) Large Casino Category included Diamond award winner Casino Del Sol for ProHost Module for TrafficGen as well as Gold award winners Black Oak Casino Resort for “Play For Fun” and Casino Del Sol for “My Offers Mobile App”.

At a session called “Taking Your Casino Brand Mobile & Gamifying Offers,” I represented JOINGO® as Director of Sales and it featured Alisa Mirabal – Director of Marketing for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe and Aron Ezra – CEO of OfferCraft. We put a spotlight on Alisa and her challenges in meeting the engagement demands of a recently rebranded casino that needed to recapture a market using the latest in mobile technologies. Her tale drew in an audience and echoes the woes that many casino marketers face to try to change to fit the way people actually live.

Despite the wild weather for an otherwise dry hot desert, I’d consider the show a success and I continue to be impressed by the show’s reach. Seeing attendees from as far away as Trinidad but not as many from right there in Las Vegas indicates the show has a world-wide audience but still has room to grow.

The Casino Marketing Technology Conference, produced by Casino Journal, is a hard-hitting, senior-level conference that addresses marketing challenges across all facets of the gaming industry. Next year’s conference will take place July 17-19, 2018 at Caesars Palace Las Vegas.

For more information, go to casinomarketingconf.com