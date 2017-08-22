QVC Backs TV-Mobile AR Shopping Experience

MMW learned today that Perfect Corp. has teamed up with QVC, Inc., which is among the nation’s top mobile and eCommerce retailers, to offer “the first QVC broadcast television AR beauty purchase experience from the palm of your hand.”

According to the official word on the matter, both brands share a common goal: solve the problem of product testing for mobile and home shoppers.

From the press release:

In order to do so, QVC collaborated with YouCam Makeup to launch real-time virtual try-ons for a special selection of Laura Geller New York beauty products that will be featured as QVC’s Today’s Special Value on August 22nd. Each day, QVC picks one special item they believe shoppers will love, and offers it at an exceptionally low price from midnight (ET) until 11:59 p.m. (PT) that day.

This collaborative effort between QVC, YouCam Makeup, and Laura Geller New York is disrupting the direct selling landscape by merging mobile AR technologies, broadcast and mobile to create a fully immersive beauty shopping experience.

“This unique collaboration with QVC is reinventing the beauty shopping experience by giving beauty lovers the chance to try featured products before committing to a purchase,” says Perfect Corp. CEO, Alice Chang. “YouCam Makeup strives to push the boundaries of innovation and continues to solve and serve all of our beauty customer and brand needs. We addressed what can be a common pain point of home shopping—return rates—and introduced a virtual trial experience to ensure shoppers could feel confident in their purchase decisions.”