QuanticMind Secures $20M in Funding to Launch a New Era of Marketing

QuanticMind, a data platform for intelligent marketing, has just announced that it is raising a $20M Series B funding round led by veteran venture firm Foundation Capital, with additional participation from Safeguard Scientifics and Cervin Ventures.

We’re told that QuanticMind will use the funding for strategic growth investments in both hiring and in product development.

Specifically, the company will accelerate the artificial intelligence, predictive advertising, data science and machine learning capabilities of its data platform to conquer the increasingly complex challenges marketers face across digital’s constantly evolving channels – including Search, Shopping, Social and cross-channel customer journeys.

These developments will also enhance the platform’s already-powerful ability to capture, connect and leverage the full power of disparate marketing data to surface truly actionable insights, inform smarter marketing decisions and ultimately drive phenomenal performance gains. Foundation Capital general partner Ashu Garg will also join the company’s board of directors.

This round of venture capital funding follows a successful Series A round completed in September 2015 and caps a two-year period in which the company grew its customer base more than 300%.

“QuanticMind is at the forefront of applying next-generation technology to solve the complex challenges of digital marketing,” said Garg. “This investment will enable the company to continue leading the trend towards a predictive, machine learning-based future.”