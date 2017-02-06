Pyze Touts Reinvention of Mobile App Intelligence Market

Ahead of the weekend, Pyze — the first intelligence and marketing platform enabling mobile and web app publishers to organically grow users by automating segmentation, personalization, engagement and conversion — announced that it has wrapped up a monumental year.

In 2016, the company says it enjoyed 500+ customer acquisitions and over 750 apps integrated on to the platform.

“This substantial corporate momentum was largely driven by significant customer acquisitions, strategic partnerships, product innovation and industry recognition,” the Pyze team tells us.

In March 2016, Pyze emerged from stealth mode launching its Growth Intelligence platform with the mission to level the drastically uneven playing field in today’s app market by giving startups, mid-market companies and the Fortune 1,000 corporations access to the sophisticated, intelligence-based tools they need to compete with the select few giants dominating the industry.

Nine months after emerging from stealth mode, Pyze says it is processing over one billion events per day.

“In less than a year on the market, Pyze has made significant strides in 2016 with enterprise and startup customer wins across Gaming, Retail and Media sectors,: the company said in a provided statement. “Notable customers include NDTV, India’s largest News Network, Mavatar, phygital malls for marketplace operators and Acerapps, a large, casual gaming apps publisher.”