PushSpring Teams with Pinsight to Expand Audience Targeting Data

PushSpring, a leading independent app-based mobile audience platform, announced ahead of the weekend a new data offering from Pinsight, the leading first-party mobile data and insights provider.

MMW has learned that marketers will now be able to leverage Pinsight’s carrier-level demographic, interest and intent data via PushSpring’s self-serve Audience Console.

This agreement marks an expansion of audience targeting capabilities for existing customers of the PushSpring Audience Console allowing marketers to build custom audiences including app ownership data from PushSpring combined with carrier-level Pinsight data.

The Audience Console will also include more than 20 curated Pinsight Personas, making it easy for marketers to execute a campaign based on a specific target audience. Unlike other segments, Pinsight Personas are built upon a foundation of verified, first-party mobile data. These audiences are continually updated to reflect the genuine, real-time lifestyle and intent of mobile consumers.

“The real advantage for marketers is the ability to expand targeting beyond audiences who have downloaded an app,” a provdied release explains. “For example, in the beauty category, audiences of women who have downloaded a makeup app can now be enhanced with the Pinsight “Fashionista” data set. These Pinsight Personas can also be accessed across PushSpring’s vast network of integrated destination platform partners.”