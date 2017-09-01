PushSpring Partners With AppsFlyer to Expand and Activate Target Audiences

PushSpring, the largest independent app-based mobile audience platform, has announced a partnership with the leading mobile attribution and marketing analytics company AppsFlyer.

The partnership provides mobile marketers and developers the ability to expand and activate first-party data measured with AppsFlyer, syncing directly from the AppsFlyer Audiences solution to the PushSpring Audience Console.

According to an emailed statement, the partnership between AppsFlyer and PushSpring informs next generation marketing strategies with a uniquely differentiated data offering.

“With this partnership, we are eager to help AppsFlyer’s 12,000+ clients, who are already accessing their own first-party mobile audience behaviors, gather intelligence on other applications owned by their customers and instantly activate on those signals with the PushSpring Audience Console,” said Brad Dobbs, Director of Business Development at PushSpring. “The ability to send these first-party mobile ad-id’s directly from AppsFlyer’s Audience solutions to PushSpring solves a major headache in making most simple 1st party data sets for developers addressable within several buy-side platforms with additional behavioral data.”

“We are excited to bring this new capability for AppsFlyer customers to gain a new way to activate Audiences and attract better, more valuable customers,” says Ben Roodman, Director of Partnership Development, AppsFlyer. “For app developers and marketers utilizing AppsFlyer to accurately measure, protect and optimize their campaigns, the ability to seamlessly send this audience data directly to partners such as PushSpring for further activation helps to bridge insights and action to reach the right type of customer.”