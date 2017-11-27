PubMatic’s Quarterly Mobile Index Report Affirms Header Bidding Gaining Worldwide Adoption

MMW was recently privy to a new report from PubMatic, a publisher-focused sell-side platform (SSP).

The company’s Q3 2017 Quarterly Mobile Index (QMI) identifies the latest trends in mobile advertising.

According to the insight gleaned from the report, header bidding continued to thrive worldwide as more publishers replace the old auction waterfall system with this solution.

Mobile PMP impression volume in PubMatic’s platform rose 75 percent year-over-year (YOY) in Q3 2017, making it the seventh annual improvement in as many quarters. Desktop remained strong in the overall picture as app monetization still provided the largest mobile advertising opportunity. The volume split between app and mobile web environments normalized after six quarters of market rebalancing.

Additionally, we’re told that mobile continued to drive header bidding growth with a 252 percent year-over-year increase in mobile web impression volume in Q3 2017. This trend is indicative of the need for wrapper solutions like PubMatic’s OpenWrap that empowers publishers to utilize a holistic approach of both client and server-side across formats, including mobile web and in-app. Publishers can use header bidding to improve their mobile monetization while retaining control of their user experience and performance.

“Mobile, once regarded as the third screen is now quickly becoming the first screen for many consumers globally which has accelerated header bidding on mobile,” said Rajeev Goel, co-founder and CEO at PubMatic. “Publishers should be in control of their ad decisioning and those looking to take advantage of both server-side and client-side header bidding should implement a single, holistic wrapper solution to avoid the limitations of a multi-wrapper solution.”

To review the full Q3 2017 Quarterly Mobile Index report, click here.