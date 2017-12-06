PubMatic Partners with White Ops to Fight Bot Fraud

This week, White Ops announced its partnership with sell-side platform (SSP) PubMatic, to defend against fraudulent, non-human traffic impressions across PubMatic’s video and mobile inventory.

Through this partnership, PubMatic has globally implemented White Ops’ pre-bid and post-bid solutions to provide ad fraud detection and prevention.

“PubMatic is a global leader with tremendous reach in video,” says Rajeev Goel, Co-Founder and CEO of PubMatic. “We believe the best way to serve our customers is to provide transparency and quality. When ad fraud is prevented, everyone wins. Our publishers, who have great content and audiences, see higher yield, and our demand-side platform partners can buy with confidence.”

“Bot fraud threatens the future of digital advertising and the broader internet,” said Sandeep Swadia, CEO of White Ops. “PubMatic has made a commitment to help create more transparency in programmatic advertising. We are delighted to be working with them to fight fraud in the digital advertising ecosystem and the internet overall.”

