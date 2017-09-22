Programmatic Advertising Innovator Among Best and Brightest in Bay Area

PulsePoint, a global programmatic advertising platform, announced Thursday it has been named one of the San Francisco Bay Area’s Best and Brightest Companies for 2017.

The annual list is compiled based on employee assessments of corporate culture, benefits and overall opportunities for professional growth and development.

“We have worked very hard to cultivate a vibrant culture at PulsePoint. We want all of our team members to take pride in the work they do, to be excited to come to work every day, and to know we are committed to their professional development,” said Tom Morselli, PulsePoint’s Senior Vice President of people operations. “Receiving this award category is a true testament to PulsePoint’s core values.”

From the announcement:

PulsePoint’s dedication to creating a corporate culture where employees feel valued continues to be recognized. The company was awarded a Best Place to Work by the Business Intelligence Group for a second year in a row and was named a Best Place to Work by both Crain’s New York Business and Inc. Magazine last year.

