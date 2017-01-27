Prime Response Touts Next Gen Social Media Advertising Capabilities

On Thursday, Dominion Dealer Solutions announced that Prime Response — its provider of reputation and social media management tools for auto dealers — has just launched next gen automotive social ads for fixed ops, dynamic retargeting, predictive advertising, and equity mining.

“With Equity Social Ads, dealers have access to the automotive industry’s leading equity engine, DealActivator, combined with Prime Response’s social media management platform,” the company tells us.

Dealers using DealActivator can generate a list of equity customers who can be targeted on social media with custom ad campaigns.

So what does it all mean?

This combination of DMS data, social ROI tracking, Facebook and top partner integrations creates a distinct advantage for dealers using Dominion’s Equity Social Advertising. These ads are fully managed campaigns that reach in-market shoppers in the shopping funnel. Dealers reach local market equity customers through DealActivator’s equity data and Facebook’s hyper-targeting ad options.

“Prime Response’s Next Gen Social Media not only helps automotive dealerships sell cars through advanced hyper-targeting but also increases bottom-line revenue with improved shopper segmentation. It’s time that dealerships get more personalized on social media, and this is the perfect opportunity for them to embrace the future of digital advertising and get ahead of their competitors,” says Mat Lee, product manager for Prime Response.